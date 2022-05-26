ABAD holds award certificates ceremony for Diploma Engineers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :A certificate award ceremony for fresh Diploma Civil Engineers was held on Thursday at ABAD House.

These Engineers completed internship under "Build4Skills" an International project of German organization GIZ and Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan, said ABAD release.

Thirty seven Diploma Civil Engineers were provided six-week onsite training at different ABAD projects. Every trainee Diploma Engineer would be paid Rs 37500 after completion of the training.

German Consul General in Karachi, Holger Ziegeler. ABAD's Senior Vice Chairman Hanif Memon, Chairman Southern Region Sufian Adhia, former chairman Fayaz Ilyas, former chairman Southern Region Danish Bin Rauf, Project Manager Buld4Skilss, GIZ Sharjeel Farooq Malik, Member of TEVT Accreditation and Quality Evaluation Committee, Director Operations Sindh TEVTA Liaqat Jamro were also present.

German Consul General Holger Ziegeler felicitated young Diploma Engineers on completing the training and emphasized that Pakistan needs to enhance skills, productivity and capacity building of Pakistani youth for their better placement in the human resources market.

The rate of success of all those diploma engineers, who participated in the training, would be doubled in their respective fields.

ABAD's Senior Vice Chairman Hanif Memon said the association had been playing very important in the construction industry for last fifty years.

ABAD had always assisted the government for making policies for the construction industry, especially for low cost housing.

The training of fresh diploma engineers under the GIZ international project "Build4Skills" on sites of ABAD members was also a part of this policy.

He praised to Chairman Southern Region Sufian Adhia and former Chairman Southern Region Danish Bin Rauf for engaging GIZ for the training of young diploma engineers and close cooperation in this direction.

Former chairman Fayaz Ilyas, Chairman Southern Region Sufian Adhia and Danish Bin Rauf also spoke.