ABAD pays tribute to Pak armed forces for impregnable defense

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, Association of Builders and Developers, Mohsin Sheikhani Thursday paid rich tribute to Pakistan's armed forces for their unmatched professional expertise.

In a press statement issued Chairman ABAD said that the spirit and the great sacrifices of the armed forces to protect the country and make its defense impregnable is commendable.

ABAD Chief said that Pakistan had very strong defense system, whether it is army, air force or navy and, no one would dare to be hostile towards Pakistan.

"Our armed forces with their high defense proficiency and strategies, and glorious examples of their bravery had proved themselves as one of the best forces in the world." he maintained.

He further said that their best defense services for the country, the armed forces had served on front line in serious war-like situations in many countries as peace keeping force under the banner of the United Nations.

He also praised Pakistan's scientists who made the country secured with atomic bomb, besides developing many other sophisticated war weapons.

He felt proud that Pakistan today is the only Muslim atomic state and the Muslim Umah had attached high hopes to it.

Mohsin Sheikhani argued that because of strong defense, the foreign investors were very comfortable to do business in Pakistan.

Many foreign companies were successfully operating in our county and more were interested to come.

The game changer world level development and economic project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor also owed to credible and unshakable defense of Pakistan, he said.

He said that seeing CPEC as economically promising and secured programme, other countries in the region and outside had shown their interest to become the partners.

He said celebration of Pakistan Defense Day,on 6th Sept., boosted moral of Pakistan armed forces and the national spirit among the people as well.

As a leader of builders and developers of the country, Mohsin Sheikhani assured that ABAD members would make every possible effort to make Pakistan as a developed and prosperous country.