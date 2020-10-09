UrduPoint.com
ABAD Playing Vital Role For Development Of Agriculture Sector: Chief

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Agency for Barani Area Development (ABAD) has been playing vital role for the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of the farmers.

Chief ABAD Qurat ul Ain Irshad said this while addressing a seminar which was held on launch of project "Rehabilitation of Mini Dams and Ponds" which will cost Rs 300 million.

Farmers belonging to different areas of the Attock district attended the seminar. Chief ABAD said that since establishment of this agency , billions have been spent in agriculture sector and for the prosperity of the farmers.

She said more than 1200 small dams and ponds have been built in Rawalpindi Division districts which include Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi. While talking about the new project she said that for the rehabilitation of dams and ponds so for Rs 166 million have been released.

She said under the program, govt will pay 80 percent cost for the rehabilotation of dams and ponds to farmers.

Chief said, for the development of live stock, different projects have been completed while skill development has also been done for the self employment.

Qurat ul Ain said, as many as 40 projects at the cost of Rs 9 billion have been completed which include Barani Area Project, Small Dam Umbrella Project, Barani Area Development Project and Barani Village Development Project . While informing farmers about the future projects she said that at the cost of Rs 10 billion a new project will soon be launched in 13 districts of the Punjab which will help improve agriculture sector and farmers will become prosperous.

