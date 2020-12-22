ABAD sees steel, cement price hike damaging to NPH Scheme

Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas Tuesday expressed his concern over the sudden raise in steel and cement prices, terming it very damaging to Prime Minister's ambitious Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and to economy of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas Tuesday expressed his concern over the sudden raise in steel and cement prices, terming it very damaging to Prime Minister's ambitious Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and to economy of the country.

The ABAD chairman, in a statement issued here, sought intervention by the government to save the housing and construction industry which was just picking up after incentives offered and huge financial package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the most of raw materials were local. Cement and steel manufacturers had raised prices un-proportionately to the level of Rs 625 per 50 kg bag of cement and Rs126500 of steel per ton.

The cement and steel were main ingredients of construction. The sudden increase in their prices would raise the cost of the housing units being constructed under PM's NPHS meant to be provided to the low income group people.

Fayyaz Ilyas said the construction industry was the second largest job providing sector after agriculture. That is why, Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving due importance to this industry and had launched NPHS scheme for those people who otherwise were unable to have own home.