ABAD to build houses for flood affected people: Hanif Memon

Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has donated relief goods worth millions of rupees for the flood affected people of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has donated relief goods worth millions of rupees for the flood affected people of Sindh.

In a statement on Thursday, Chairman ABAD Hanif Memon said that a convoy of seven trucks was lead by him to distribute relief goods to flood affected brethren in Hyderabad and areas around Mirpurkhas including Jhuddo.

He said that two truckloads of relief goods were handed over to DIGP Hyderabad Range for further distributions to flood affected people and five trucks of relief goods were distributed among flood affected people of areas surrounding Mirpurkhas including hard hit area of Jhuddo.

Chairman ABAD was accompanied by former Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Warind, senior member Farooq Sheikhani and Afzal Misri.

Relief goods provided by ABAD included tents, ration bags, clothing and other daily use items.

Another four trucks of relief goods including tents, ration bags, clothing and other daily use items were handed over to Pakistan Rangers in Karachi for further distribution in flood hit area.

The third convoy of a container and a truck full of tents, ration bags, clothing, water cooler and other daily use items was handed over to Acting Governor Sindh and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani for flood affected areas of Sindh.

Chairman ABAD Hanif Memon has said ABAD will continue supporting flood affected people until their rehabilitation for which they were also planning to build small houses for homeless flood affected people.