ABAD Urges SSP To Operationalize New Emergency Police Center

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 09:26 PM

A delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), led by Hyderabad Region's Vice Chairman Zulfiqar Farooqi, met Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and urged him to operationalize 15 emergency police center at Hatri at the earliest

The delegation reminded the SSP that several housing schemes, commercial buildings and other development activities were rapidly taking place along the Hyderabad bypass and that necessitated bolstering the police presence

and response to emergencies in those areas.

The meeting also discussed opening up new police stations in the rapidly growing areas in the district's peripheries.

Meanwhile, the SSP assured the delegation that the 15 Madadgar Center at Hatri would be made operational soon

and that additional deployment of the police force would be made for security around the new housing schemes.

Shaikh said the proposal for setting up a new police station in the Gulistan-e-Sarmast housing scheme of the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) in Kohsar, Latifabad, would be forwarded to the higher authorities to seek approval.

He advised ABAD and its members to obtain police verification of the private security guards which were employed by

the builders and their housing schemes.

During the meeting, the two sides formed a liaison committee to coordinate between the district police and ABAD.

The delegation included the President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Farooqi Shaikhani, former Vice Chairman of ABAD Hyderabad Region Kashif Shaikh and other office bearers and members of ABAD.

