UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ABAD Welcomes Extension In Prime Minister Imran Khan's Relief Package For Industry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:28 AM

ABAD welcomes extension in Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief package for industry

The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has welcomed the extension in Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief package for the industry expressing hope that the measure would help boost the construction sector in particular and the economy in general

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) has welcomed the extension in Prime Minister Imran Khan's relief package for the industry expressing hope that the measure would help boost the construction sector in particular and the economy in general.

Talking to the media, ABAD Hyderabad chapter's Vice Chairman Kashif Shaikh praised the extension of the fixed tax regime upto December 31,2021 by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the ease offered to the industry by not requiring information of income from the properties' buyers till June 30,2021, and the builders till March, 2023, bode well for the sector.

Shaikh expressed gratitude to the PM for extending that deadline by a year.

"The deadline of the relief package for the sector was slated for December 31,2022. However, due to the lockdown and the consequent economic situation, the builders could not start the projects on time," he observed.

"By accepting the demands of ABAD the PM has given a gift of the new year to the builders and the developers," he said.

Shaikh said like Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) the Sindh government should also automate the system of approving the commercial and residential projects.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Hyderabad March June December Capital Development Authority Media From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Al Shamsi praises success of security plan for 202 ..

2 hours ago

Algerian ex-president's brother cleared of conspir ..

2 minutes ago

Three die in road mishap

2 minutes ago

Rangers close to first title in 10 years after 'st ..

2 minutes ago

Pochettino named new coach of Paris Saint-Germain

2 minutes ago

Two beheaded bodies identified

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.