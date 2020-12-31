UrduPoint.com
ABAD Welcomes PM's Extension To Construction Package

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:04 PM

ABAD welcomes PM's extension to construction package

Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Tuesday welcomed the extension in the incentives for construction and housing industry up to June 30,2021 by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the boost to this potential economic sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Tuesday welcomed the extension in the incentives for construction and housing industry up to June 30,2021 by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the boost to this potential economic sector.

In a joint statement issued here, ABAD Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas, Senior Vice Chairman Khawaja Muhammad Ayoob, Vice Chairman Arif Sheikhani, Southern Region Chairman Eng. Danish Bin Rauf, Northern Region Chairman Sheraz Mannoo and Vice Chairman of Hyderabad Sub-Region Kashif Shaikh said that the announcement by the Prime Minister for extension in the incentives package was very encouraging for the construction and housing industry as well as for many other allied industries.

The construction sector, being second largest job provider, was significantly contributing to the national economy and a large number of industries were directly or indirectly linked to this mother industry.

The extension to the incentives package was up to June 30,2021, to fixed tax regime up to December 31,2021, extension to project completion period was up to September 30,2024.

While the buyers would not be asked about source of income up to March 2023. All this would prove very beneficial to the country's economy.

They claimed that ABAD had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend the date of the construction incentives package because it was not possible for the builders and developers to complete projects due to second wave coronavirus.

They expressed their gratitude to the prime minister for this great favor to the nation as a whole as it would generate thousands of more jobs and give quantum jump to the economic growth apart from providing low cost housing to many people.

"We are grateful to the prime minister, who accepted our request and extended the date and give a gift of New Year," commented ABAD Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas.

The ABAD leadership were optimistic that the Sindh government would also implement digitalization of land record and adopt automation of building plan approvals.

