UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abadgar Itehad Call For Province Wide Protests Against Import Of Tomatoes, Onions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Abadgar Itehad call for province wide protests against import of tomatoes, onions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a farmers' lobbying group, has given a call for starting province wide protests against the import of tomatoes and onions on January 14.

At a meeting of the group here on Saturday, chaired by its President Nawaz Zubair Talpur, the farmers appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the imports which had been causing financial losses to Sindh's growers.

The farmers said Sindh began to produce bumper crops of tomatoes and onions from early December, 2020, but the government did not stop the imports from Iran and Afghanistan.

They maintained that the import had led a drop in the price of the local tomatoes and onions and the farmers had been unable to recover the cost of cultivation of the 2 crops.

They said they had time and again presented their case to the government with an appeal to immediately ban the imports but their concerns had been brushed aside.

The farmers claimed that the local production was sufficient to not only meet the country's needs but also to keep the prices low.

The Ittehad claimed that Iran was exporting tomatoes to Pakistan after importing the same crop from India.

The meeting also deplored that the sugar mills were not complying with the Supreme Court's order about payment of arrears to the sugarcane growers.

The farmers expressed concern over beginning of the tax collection from those growers whose areas were declared calamity hit after torrential monsoon rains in 2020.

The Ittehad drew the Sindh government's attention towards the shortageof the irrigation water and urged it to address the same.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Chief Justice Afghanistan Supreme Court Import Iran Water Same Price January December 2020 From Government Sind Abadgar Sugar Mills Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Rains Tomatoes

Recent Stories

ADJD organises training course on Alternatives to ..

31 minutes ago

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

1 hour ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

2 hours ago

India records 18,222 new coronavirus cases, 228 de ..

2 hours ago

DHA adds new centre for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

2 hours ago

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.