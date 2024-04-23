(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin on Tuesday said that national poet and intellectual of Kazakhstan Qunanbaiuly Abai's left an indelible impression on the socio-economic landscape and culture of Kazakhstan and his ideas are the foundation for modern Kazakhstan.

"His ideas laid the groundwork for the Kazakh cultural renaissance of the 20th century, " he said.

“Qunanbaiuly Abai's poetry and books have been translated into many languages of the world, which taught the whole world about humanity, peace and common prosperity,” he added.

Sharing details on book launching ceremony, he said that "Book of Words" by Abai, translated into Pashto, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Balochi, alongside a Kazakh-Urdu-English phrasebook.

The ceremony was organized by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies in collaboration with the National library of Pakistan and the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Pakistan.

Today, Abai Qunanbaiuly's legacy is alive and thriving, inspiring generations of writers, thinkers, and activists,

he said. The Ambassador said that during Qunanbaiuly Abai's era, several important socio-political and socio-economic changes occurred in Kazakhstan. Abai’s creative poetry affected the philosophical thinking of educated Kazakhs, he said.

The leaders of the progressive Alash Orda movement saw him as their inspiration. He participated in the governing of the country and played a certain role in trying to resolve complicated problems of society.

Throughout his life, Abai faced number of challenges, including political oppression and personal tragedy, he said.

Despite these obstacles, he remained committed to his principles and continued to inspire others through his writings and actions. He advocated for the modernization of Kazakh society, including the promotion of education, the empowerment of women, and the preservation of Kazakh cultural heritage.

Abai passed away in 1904, but his legacy lives on and his contributions to Kazakh literature, culture, and society continue to be celebrated and studied, both in Kazakhstan and around the world, he said.

Today, he is remembered as a national hero and a symbol of Kazakh identity, his works and ideas continue to inspire generations of readers and thinkers. Throughout his life, Abai created about 170 poems; made 56 translations of world classic works; invented and recorded about twenty melodies that were used by composers.

Abai’s main works include the "The Book of Words", "Masgud","Iskander", "The Tale of Azim" and many others.

"The Book of Words", he said this collection of poems and philosophical reflections is Abai's magnum opus.

It encompasses a wide range of themes, including love, nature, spirituality, and social justice.

This book consists of 45 short parables and philosophical treatises. Abai wrote his“Books of Words” in his late years, having experienced the temptations of power and the hardships of earthly affairs, the recognition of the people and the loss of loved ones. He said that his books translated into many languages, including English, urdu, Russian, Chinese, French, German, Turkish, Uzbek, Tatar, Mongolian, Latvian, Korean, and Vietnamese and now into four official languages of the provinces of Pakistan including the language of Pashto, Punjabi, Sindi and Balochi.

In welcoming remarks, Dr. Farhat Asif, President Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies said that IPDS, The Diplomatic Insights have fostered cultural and language diplomacy by promoting the literary works of great poets and philosophers from various countries of the world.

The President of the Cultural Institute of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Dr. Saad S.Khan, who took part in the online format from Tehran, noted the enduring values preached by Abai in his works, are not limited to contemporary Kazakhstan but also to the broader region and the global community.

Director of Allama Iqbal Open University of Educational Technology, Irfan Ali Ansari noted that the presentation of books is a bridge in cultural interaction between the two countries.

Director General of the National Library of Pakistan, Asif Iqbal Khan, emphasized that literature is a tool for uniting peoples, which helps to transcend borders and strengthen mutual understanding between the countries.

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin presented the gifts of books to the Dean Diplomatic Corps to the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atajan Movlamov, the Director General of the National Library of Pakistan and other distinguished speakers.

Chief Executive Officer of Diplomatic Insight Muhammad Asif Noor and Azeem Iqbal presented a portrait of Abai to the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan.