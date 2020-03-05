UrduPoint.com
Abandoned Baby To Be Handed Over To Child Protection Bureau: MS

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

Abandoned baby to be handed over to Child Protection Bureau: MS

An infant who was spotted abandoned near Children Complex in a fruit basket will be handed over to Child protection bureau

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :An infant who was spotted abandoned near Children Complex in a fruit basket will be handed over to Child protection bureau.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Zahid Akhter told APP on Thursday that the hospital staff took the baby after receiving information on Wednesday night.

The baby was not wearing clothes and was lying in a fruit basket near the hospital gate, he added.

"We have contacted the Child Protection Bureau to hand over the unknown child to it for locating the parents," Dr Zahid informed.

The Bureau would proceed further in this connection, MS said and adding that as soon as the official contact, baby would be handed over to them.

