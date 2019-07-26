UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abandoned Sikh Temple To Be Opened For Prayers, Rituals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:50 PM

Abandoned Sikh temple to be opened for prayers, rituals

After centuries the doors of one of the holiest and scared Sikh temple dated back to 1834 would be opened for local as well as international followers of Sikh religion opening a new era of Pakistan commitment for complete religious freedom to the minorities as well as strengthening interfaith harmony

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):After centuries the doors of one of the holiest and scared Sikh temple dated back to 1834 would be opened for local as well as international followers of Sikh religion opening a new era of Pakistan commitment for complete religious freedom to the minorities as well as strengthening interfaith harmony.

Talking to media persons, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal said that ETPB has set to open abandoned Gurudwara Chowa Sahib -one of the sacred Sikh and Holy temple of Sikh religion following a mega restoration and preservation project would be initiated so that local and foreign Sikh pilgrims can offer their religious rituals regularly without any hindrance.

He said that the Sikh temple known as Gurudwara Chowa Sahib mean "Gurudwara of the exalted spring" is an abandoned temple located at the northern edge of the Rohtas Fort and it commemorates the site where Guru Nanak- founder of Sikh religion is popularly believed to have created a water-spring. Mr Gondal added that this temple and water of the adjacent spring is holy and sacred to followers of Sikh religion followers. He said that according to Sikh legend, Guru Nanak and Bhai Mardana were traveling in the region and had arrived at the site during hot summer season in year 1521.

According to legend, Bhai Mardana expressed his thirst while lamenting that water was scarce in the area. Guru Nanak is said to have then struck the earth with his cane and moved a stone thereby revealing a natural spring and that spring still pours water. He said that present building of this temple was constructed in 1834 at the command of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. He said that this water is so holy that according to Sikh history, Maharaja Ranjit Singh used to drink water from this temple and water was specially transported to Lahore for him.

Responding a question, Gondal said that access to the building is from inside the fort temple presents fascinating natural beauty surrounded by on the river bank of River Ghan, fort and large trees. Gondal has said that after restoration and preservation has completed it would become a favorite destination of religious tourism especially a site of religious importance and attraction for the Sikh community from around the world", he added. He said that Chairman Evacuee trust property board (ETPB) Dr. Aamer Ahmed along with members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdawara Parbandhak committee (PSGPC) and Sikh leaders would perform the inauguration ceremony of re-opening the doors and restoration project. \378

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Water Bank Temple SITE Media From

Recent Stories

The Super-Stylish Vivo S1 is Now Official in Pakis ..

8 minutes ago

Judicial remand of four accused extended in fake a ..

2 minutes ago

Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates and th ..

22 minutes ago

Tunisia prepares for polls after death of presiden ..

7 minutes ago

First TurkStream Pipeline Expected to Launch Janua ..

7 minutes ago

Ireland set 182 to win England Test at Lord's

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.