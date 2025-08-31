Abandoning family kitchen shatters health, heritage and bonds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Have you ever wondered what happens when the stove in a home goes cold?

Cooking is not just about filling empty stomachs; it is the bond that ties families together. A meal, prepared and shared, is more than food; it is love, comfort, and connection. It carries the warmth of care and the fragrance of togetherness. When the kitchen goes silent, relationships begin to lose their warmth, and the invisible threads that bind hearts start to loosen.

Today, the scene has changed. In most homes, the stove remains cold. Instead of laying out a dining cloth in the evening, food packets from outside are opened. Elders often eat alone, children stay busy with devices, and parents sit in separate rooms. The sound of plates being set, laughter from the kitchen, and the smell of fresh bread have all faded.

Speaking to APP, religious scholar and prayer leader Maulana Zameer ul Hassan emphasized how Islamic teachings encourage simple, home-prepared meals and discourage excessive reliance on bazaar food. "Though allowed in islam, practices like eating from bazaars, extended stays in markets, and divorce are discouraged as they disrupt personal, social, and spiritual balance."

Miss Sana Bashir, a psychologist and university lecturer, shared her thoughts with this scribe, "Shared kitchen time improves communication and emotional bonding. Eating separately often leads to disconnection in families."

Her insight reminds us that the kitchen isn’t just where food is made, it’s where emotional intimacy is built.

The kitchen was once the heart of every home, a place where love was poured into every pot, children eagerly watched meals being prepared, and neighbors were drawn by inviting aromas. Today, many kitchens look perfect but remain unused, more like showpieces than living spaces.

Miss Sairah, sociologist and academic at FAST Islamabad, speaking to this news agency said, "Kitchens are cultural spaces of bonding and heritage. When they fall silent, society loses connection and tradition."

Her words underscore how vital active kitchens are to preserving culture and social cohesion.

Convenience foods, with low-quality oils and artificial flavors, have become common, damaging health. According to the World Health Organization, diets high in processed foods increase risks of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity by over 30%. Children’s immunity and energy are declining, and mental health is affected by unhealthy eating habits.

Abdul Malik, Legal consultant and Nutritionist at the Punjab Food Authority, the body responsible for monitoring the quality and hygiene of food sold in the market, explained to APP how the Authority evaluates commercially prepared food in comparison to home-cooked meals, and advised the public to prefer home-cooked food for better health and safety.

"Home-cooked meals balance nutrition better than fast food. Families who eat together develop healthier habits and stronger immunity," Abdul Malik remarked.

Now, fast food and disposable packaging have replaced those moments of connection. While outside food may fill the stomach, it rarely nourishes the soul. The simple acts of preparing a meal carry love and bind families together. Losing this love weakens family bonds quietly but surely.

Munir Akmal, Kitchen Manager at Islamabad Hotel, talking to APP said,

"The kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking keeps traditions alive and makes houses feel warm and alive."

His words affirm the kitchen’s role as the living tradition that sustains family warmth.

Reviving the kitchen doesn’t require elaborate dishes, just simple, cared-for meals can restore warmth and unity. Cooking is not just about food; it is about relationships, culture, and protection. A living kitchen turns a house into a true home.

When teenager Haider Ali, a BS student at COMSATS living in a hostel, was asked by APP how cooking with his family affects him emotionally, he shared,

"Cooking with my mom makes me happy. Outside food is easy, but it never feels like family the way home cooking does."

He also reflected on the challenges of relying on bazaar meals, which had become heavy on both his budget and health. Now, whenever he returns home on vacation, he brings homemade food prepared by his mother, storing it carefully in the fridge to enjoy later.

Reflecting on changes over generations, an elderly grandmother, Maroof Begum, told APP,

"In our time, food brought everyone to the table. Today’s unused kitchens look perfect but feel lifeless."

Her perspective reminds us that beauty without use cannot replace the warmth of shared effort.

"We rarely saw illnesses beyond the seasonal flu. It's alarming now to see young family members struggling with heart problems, digestive issues, and more, it's all because we've lost our connection with the family kitchen," she warned.

It's time to reclaim our kitchens. The rising health issues and weakening family ties are clear signs of what we’ve lost. Cooking together nourishes not just the body, but the soul of a home. One bedroom doesn't make a home, but a living kitchen brings a family together.