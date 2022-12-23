Abaseen Column Writers Association elects Zia Sarhadi as president for third time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Abaseen Column Writers Association, a representative body of columnists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has elected Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi as its president for the third time.

The election was made with the consensus of almost all the members during the annual general body meeting of the association that was held a day earlier.

The association also elected other office bearers during the meeting, reads a press release issued here on Friday.

The other elected office bearers of the association include Alamgir Afridi, Senior Vice President; Abid Akhter Hassan, General Secretary; Prof Roshan Khattak, Vice President; Muhammad Saleem Afaqi, Vice President; Fehmida Butt, Vice President Women Wing; Malik Khan Saeed Mohmand, Joint Secretary; Waseem Shahid, Finance Secretary; Hafiz Arshad Dar, Media Coordinator; Fazal Shah Mohmand Advocate and Sahibzada Talha Saeed Advocate, Legal Advisors; and Siraj Arif, Incharge Electronic Media.

While Saima Mehboob, Munawar Shah Munawar, Waqar Awan, Musarrat Ullah Jan, and Inayat Gohati are elected as members Executive Committee.

The Abseen Writers Association plays the role of bridge between the government and the public by conveying measures taken by the government for public welfare and the concerns of the general masses to the quarters concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected President Zia-ul-Haq thanked participants of the general body for reposing confidence in him.

The Abaseen Writers Association, Zia continued, serves as a think thank of the province and is playing a very constructive role in the development of the country and in the provision of all rights to people.

The association, he continued, has also played a very vital role in the promotion of the message of peace and brotherhood during the decade-long wave of militancy and terrorism in the region.

Apart of it, he continued, members of the association contribute columns on almost all the topics of public concern with the objective of betterment of people belonging to all segments of society.

It merits mention here that Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi is a prominent businessman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who apart from his hectic commercial engagements, regularly contributes columns in different newspapers of the country.