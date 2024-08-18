Open Menu

Abaseen Column Writers Association Felicitates Arshad Aziz Malik Over Nomination For Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Abaseen Column Writers Association felicitates Arshad Aziz Malik over nomination for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) President Abaseen Columns Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and his cabinet members have extended felicitation to prominent journalist and President of Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik over his nomination for prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said the nomination of Arshad Aziz Malik for this admired award is a testament to his decades-long services in the field of journalism. He said that Arshad Aziz Malik is a seasoned journalist who has always played an instrumental role in highlighting the problems faced by people and brought to the notice of concerned quarters.

His skills in investigative journalism par excellence, unearthing different financial scams and mismanagement in administrative affairs of government, Zia added.

He added that honouring Arshad Aziz Malik is a source of pride for the whole journalist community and will encourage his peers to work hard in their fields to attain such success.

