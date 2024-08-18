- Home
- Pakistan
- Abaseen Column Writers Association felicitates Arshad Aziz Malik over nomination for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz
Abaseen Column Writers Association Felicitates Arshad Aziz Malik Over Nomination For Tamgha-e-Imtiaz
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) President Abaseen Columns Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and his cabinet members have extended felicitation to prominent journalist and President of Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik over his nomination for prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award.
In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said the nomination of Arshad Aziz Malik for this admired award is a testament to his decades-long services in the field of journalism. He said that Arshad Aziz Malik is a seasoned journalist who has always played an instrumental role in highlighting the problems faced by people and brought to the notice of concerned quarters.
His skills in investigative journalism par excellence, unearthing different financial scams and mismanagement in administrative affairs of government, Zia added.
He added that honouring Arshad Aziz Malik is a source of pride for the whole journalist community and will encourage his peers to work hard in their fields to attain such success.
Recent Stories
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical facilities inspected at DHQ hospital Timergara9 minutes ago
-
World Humanitarian Day being observed today19 minutes ago
-
New Swedish Ambassador arrives in Islamabad28 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor lauds RIC's health facilities29 minutes ago
-
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight33 minutes ago
-
Middle-aged man commits suicide39 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing bike rider after altercation in Sachal1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles over 160 emergencies last week1 hour ago
-
Solid steps being taken for welfare of special persons: minister1 hour ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest two notorious criminals2 hours ago
-
Tarbela dam attains maximum water conservation level2 hours ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 10kg drugs recovered4 hours ago