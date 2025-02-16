Abaseen Foundation Celebrates 15 Years Of Transforming Lives Through Education
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Abaseen Foundation on Sunday held an event titled ‘From Dream to Reality 2009-25’ to celebrate its 15th anniversary.
The celebration brought together former and current board of Governors (BoG) members, pioneer contributors, school principals, teachers, administrative staff, and well-wishers to reflect on the foundation's achievements and its impact on education.
Brig (R) Gulman Sher Afridi (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), founder of Abaseen Foundation was the chief guest on the occasion, while first Director of Rahim Education Complex, Said Man Sher, a founding BOG member, Muhammad Zahir Shah, Tahir Khattak, Dr Rukhsana Farooqi and Director of Procurement & Infrastructure Ahmad Zaman were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Brig (R) Gulman Sher Afridi reflected on the foundation's humble beginnings and its evolution into a degree college. "When we started, we dreamed of educating girls in this region. Today, seeing how far we have come fills me with pride," he said. He credited the foundation’s success to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.
Mr Afridi said that Abaseen Foundation has come a long way, but its mission continues. With a strong legacy and a clear vision, the foundation remains committed to empowering communities and transforming lives through education.
The event also featured inspiring stories from key figures who played pivotal roles in the foundation's growth. They highlighted dedicated and teamwork journey of 15 years through which foundation achieved ambitious dreams.
What began as a small Primary school in 2009 has grown into a thriving educational organization, providing quality education to underserved communities, particularly girls. Over the years, the foundation has become a symbol of hope, demonstrating that with dedication and teamwork, ambitious dreams can be achieved.
The celebration included a shield-giving ceremony, where BOG and pioneer members were honored for their contributions. Staff members were also recognized for their dedication.
