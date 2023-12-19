Abasin Adabi Tolana holds farewell ceremony for DD Information Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Abasin Adabi Tolana Kohat, arranged a farewell ceremony in honor of Muhammad Sarwar Mehmood Khattak, a renowned Pashto poet and writer and Deputy Director Information Kohat at a private college here the other day.

Famous Poet Muhammad Jan Atif, presided over the ceremony while newly posted Regional Information Officer Kohat Irshad Mohammad Afridi was the chief guest. Producer Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat Abasin Mohmand was the guest of honor on this occasion.

A Grand Mushaira was also organized in which Syed Masoom Shah Masoom, Firoz Khan Sadiq, Mazhar Salam Mazhar, Maulana Abdul Halim Al Hakimi, Rahmat Shah Rahmat, Abbasin Mohmand, Master Shafiullah, Malik Muhammad Umar Khog Afridi, Muhammad Jan Atif and others in their speeches paid rich tributes to Muhammad Sarwar Mahmood Khattak for his literary efforts and services to Abasin Adabi Tolana.

The participants said that Sarwar Khattak had a simple personality of good-nature. He has great love for his country and his book "Da Shahbaz Manzil" is a reflection of his mission which gives a positive message for the Pakhtun nation and their youth, the expressed.

Sarwar Khattak, in his speech, thanked Abasin Adabi Tolana for arranging the event in his honor and said today he realized how much his literary friends have an attachment with him. He will always remember the golden memories of these people, he added.