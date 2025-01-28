Abasin Adabi Tolana marks its silver jubilee

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Abasin Adbi Tolana Kohat arranged a grand function to mark its silver jubilee celebration and the launching of the book "Dard-o-Darman" written by Ayesha Mehr Afridi, a prominent Pashto poet from Tribal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Regional Information Office Tuesday said, the function was presided over by the prominent poet, writer and researcher Professor Dr. Abbasin Yousafzai. Professor Aslam Taseer Afridi, a great literary figure from Khyber district, was the chief guest of the event while Shah Mehmood Ghaznavi from Peshawar and Regional Director Information Kohat Muhammad Irshad Afridi were the guests of honour.

Prominent poets, writers and intellectuals from across the province participated in the function.

On this occasion, Chairman of Abasin Adbi Tolana Kohat Professor Mohabbat Khan Khattak along with the guests, remained present on the stage as a host. The function formally started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Maulana Abdul Halim Al Hakimi. Compare of the first sitting of the sitting was Ghulam Sher Afridi while the second sitting of Mushaira were Syed Masoom Shah Masoom and Kamosh Khattak.

Professor Mohabbat Khattak thanked the guest poets and writers and applauded the office-bearers and members of the AAT who have been engaged in the service of literature for the last 25 years. The President of Abasin Adbi Tolana Feroz Khan Sadiq while highlighting the performance of the Tolana thanked the Allah Almighty who gave courage to serve the language and literature for the past 25 years and InshaAllah this will continue in future also.

Speaking on the performance of the organization, Liaison Secretary Syed Masoom Shah said, InshaAllah the Abasin Adbi Tolana Kohat will soon publish the book of the late president and patron late Hazrat ur Rehman Hazrat adding that with the cooperation of the district administration like other districts, books of poets and writers will also be published in Kohat.

Dr. Raj Mohammad Afridi, while presenting a paper on the book said, Ayesha Meher, effectively represented the sorrow and pain of the women folk living in the tribal areas. Professor Aslam Taseer and Shah Mehmood Ghaznavi also paid tributes to Abasin Adbi Tolana Kohat for its meritorious services for literature and language beyond the division of color, race, region and language.

The author of the book, Ayesha Mehr Afridi, in her telephonic address thanked the participants of the event and the Abasin Adbi Tolana from the core of her heart and also presented her paper and received great applause from the audience.

President of the event Professor Abasin Yousafzai said that publishing a book in this atmosphere of oppression is a great courage of the Tribal woman Ayesha Mehr Afridi. He praised the lyrics and poems included in the book and applauded them.

In the Azad Mahfil-e- Mushaira, more than 100 poets of Pashto, urdu and Hindko languages participated and presented their poems.

The function lasted for more than 4 hours. Due to lack of time, some local poets did not get a chance to express their thoughts for which they were apologized.