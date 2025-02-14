Open Menu

Abasin Adbi Tolana Honors FIA Director, RIO And Pakhtunkhwa Radio Director

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Abasin Adbi Tolana organized a special event in honor of Director FIA Kohat Tariq Pervez, Regional Director Information Kohat Muhammad Irshad Afridi, and Station Director Pakhtunkhwa Radio Kohat Engineer Dr. Athar Suri at the scenic Tanda Dam the other day.

The event was presided over by Professor Mohabbat Khan Khattak, while Syed Masoom Shah Masoom conducted the proceedings.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Halim Al-Hakimi.

During the event, Syed Masoom Shah introduced the distinguished guests, highlighting their contributions.

He noted that Dr. Athar Suri, belonging to a literary family from Peshawar, has played a key role in promoting literature through Pakhtunkhwa Radio.

He also praised Muhammad Irshad Afridi, who, despite not being a poet, actively supports literary activities. Meanwhile, Tariq Pervez, a native of Charsadda, was recognized for his long-standing association with the literary community.

In their addresses, the honoured guests expressed gratitude. Dr Athar Suri reaffirmed Pakhtunkhwa Radio’s commitment to supporting literary figures.

Irshad Afridi appreciated Abasin Adbi Tolana’s tradition of honoring literary personalities, promising continued support. Tariq Pervez thanked the organizers for the recognition and the beautiful venue selection.

Chairman Prof Mohabbat Khan Khattak welcomed the guests and emphasized the importance of continued literary engagement.

The event also featured a Grand Mushaira, where prominent poets, including Dr. Athar Suri, Muhammad Jan Atif, Prof. Mohabbat Khan Khattak, Syed Masoom Shah Masoom, and others, captivated the audience with their poetry.

The occasion was graced by Mayor Kohat Qari Sher Zaman and attended by a large number of literary enthusiasts. The event concluded with a lavish luncheon, where guests thanked Abasin Adbi Tolana for their warm hospitality and efforts in promoting literature.

