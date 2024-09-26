Abasin column writers association congratulates over winning SCCI elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Abasin Columnists Writers Association on Thursday congratulated President and renowned columnist Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and his group on their impressive clean sweep in the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry's annual elections.

The meeting in this regard held and was attended by President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Abid Akhtar Hasan, Dr. Alamgir Afridi, Dr. Salim Afaqi, Wasim Shahid, Manwar Shah Manwar, Sahibzada Talha Saeed Advocate, Waqar Ahmed Awan, Saima Mehboob, Naaz Parveen, Fahmida Bat, Aurangzeb Ghaznavi, Arshad Dar, Malik Khan Syed Mehmund, Abdul Awal Zia, Tashfeen Israr, and others.

APP/ash