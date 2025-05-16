Abasin Columnists Association signs agreement with Khana-e-Farhang to promote Religious, Cultural ties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Abasin Columnists Association has signed an agreement with Khana-e-Farhang to strengthen collaboration in the fields of religion, culture, civilization and journalism.

This agreement aims to foster mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and intellectual discourse through joint initiatives, research, and public programs.

The collaboration reached during an event held here with Director General Khana Farhang Iran, Dr Hussain Chaqomi in chair.

President of the Abasin Columnists Association and Senior Vice President of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi paid tributes to the Director General of Iran, Dr Hussain Chaqomi for his services and said that there is a need for close ties and exchange of columnist delegations between Pakistan and Iran.

He also appreciated the performance of Iranian Consul General, Ali Benafshakhawa and thanked him for sending a 6-member delegation of the Abbasin Writers Association to participate in the National Day of Iran in 2019.

He said that promoting mutual relations with the delegation of the Abbasin Writers Association is also commendable.

“Pakistan and Iran are not only have brotherly relations on religious grounds, but the two countries are also very close to each other in terms of civilization and culture,” he added.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi further said that the Abbasin Columnists Association consists of columnists from the province, which also has the status of a think tank and whose articles and columns are published in national newspapers.

On this occasion, Director General of Khana Farhang Iran, Dr Hussain Chaqomi appreciated the efforts of the Abbasin Columnists Association and said that there should be an exchange of columnists of the two countries who can play their effective role in promoting brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.

He assured Abbasin Columnists Association of his all possible cooperation.