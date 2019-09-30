UrduPoint.com
Abbasi Allowed Facilities In Jail Similar Of Zardari

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Abbasi allowed facilities in jail similar of Zardari

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday ordered the adiala jail administration to provide additional facilities to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, similar the ex-president Asif Ali Zardari had been given

AC-1 Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a petition files by sister of ex-prime minister Barrister Sadia Abbasi seeking extra facilities for her brother during his stay in jail.

During outset of hearing, the petitioner prayed the court to grant same facilities to Abbasi which had been given to Asif Ali Zardari in jail.

The court ordered to provide the same facilities to Abbasi and disposed of the petition.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had stated in her plea that additional facilities including air conditioner, refrigerate, tea kettle, oven, toaster and servants should be permitted to Abbasi in jail during judicial remand. The same facilities were provided to the accused when he was in jail in 1999.

Abbasi had been arrested in LNG import corruption case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

