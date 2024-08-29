Abbasi appointed parliamentary secretary

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Bahawalpur Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi has been appointed as the parliamentary secretary for Labour and Human Resources Department.

According to a notification, issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the chief minister approved the appointment of MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi as the parliamentary secretary with an immediate effect, and assigned the departments mentioned in the notification.

Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi was elected as an MPA from PP-249 Bahawalpur constituency.