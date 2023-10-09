Open Menu

Abbasi Appreciates Participation Of Educated Women In Social Welfare Associations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 06:44 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The patron of Bhai Khan Welfare Association Haji Ashraf Abbasi while appreciating the participation of educated women in social welfare associations, said that after restructuring of women wing, performance of welfare organization will be improved.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the restructuring of women wing.

He said that role of women in any organization was vital and keeping in view spirit of serving destitute people, participation of educated women in Bhai Khan Welfare association was encouraging. He urged women to seek blessings of Allah by utilizing their potential for the social uplift of humanity.

Secretary Bhai Khan welfare Haji Muhammad Yaseen Arain while sharing progess report said that work on distributing blankets and other warm material was underway while fumigation spray would also carried out with the cooperation of District Health officer Lala Jaffer.

President Bhai Khan Welfare Abdul Latif Shaikh, General Seceretary Haji Muhammad Yaseen Araiin, Senior vice president Shahid Rajput Naheed Ansari, Saiqa Qazi, Fauzia Abassi and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

