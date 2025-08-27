Open Menu

Abbasi Assures Pirwadhai Traders To Address Their Concerns About Para Force Office

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday assured the traders that their concerns regarding the Para Force office in the premises of General Bus Stand Pirwadhai would be addressed by the government.

During a visit to the site of the Para Force office, the minister told traders and transporters that the office would definitely be built. He, however, regretted that the Hydel Park and its map should not have been dismantled for the purpose.

Abbasi assured the traders he would take up their issues with the Rawalpindi administration, which would hopefully be resolved.

Minister Abbasi said their government always endeavoured to serve the people. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had been taking steps for the public welfare, he added.

He said he had got earmarked Rs 140 million for the renovation and beautification of the Bus Stand and he was happy to see the cleanliness arrangements there.

