Open Menu

Abbasi, Chief WAPDA Discuss Stronger Ties In Energy, Infrastructure Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Abbasi, chief WAPDA discuss stronger ties in energy, infrastructure sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Engineer Lt. Gen. (R) Sajjad Ghani met on Monday to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between their organizations for addressing Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure challenges.

During the meeting, Hanif Abbasi said that stronger collaboration between Pakistan Railways and WAPDA would not only boost the national economy but also ensure timely completion of development projects.

He reaffirmed his commitment to using the combined resources and expertise of both institutions, calling the partnership a major step forward in national infrastructure development.

Sajjad Ghani welcomed the initiative and assured full cooperation, saying WAPDA is ready to work with Pakistan Railways on new projects to help resolve the energy crisis and improve energy transmission systems.

The meeting marked a significant step toward institutional collaboration, with a shared goal of enhancing energy delivery and launching joint ventures in the power and railway sectors for the country’s progress.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

2 hours ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

3 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

3 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

4 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

4 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

5 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

5 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

5 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan