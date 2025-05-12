Abbasi, chief WAPDA discuss stronger ties in energy, infrastructure sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Engineer Lt. Gen. (R) Sajjad Ghani met on Monday to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between their organizations for addressing Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure challenges.

During the meeting, Hanif Abbasi said that stronger collaboration between Pakistan Railways and WAPDA would not only boost the national economy but also ensure timely completion of development projects.

He reaffirmed his commitment to using the combined resources and expertise of both institutions, calling the partnership a major step forward in national infrastructure development.

Sajjad Ghani welcomed the initiative and assured full cooperation, saying WAPDA is ready to work with Pakistan Railways on new projects to help resolve the energy crisis and improve energy transmission systems.

The meeting marked a significant step toward institutional collaboration, with a shared goal of enhancing energy delivery and launching joint ventures in the power and railway sectors for the country’s progress.