Abbasi condemns attack on IK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi Friday strongly condemned the attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan(IK).

Talking to the media on the occasion of the departure of relief goods for the flood-affected victims of Sindh, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also condemned the attack on Imran Khan and prayed for the early recovery of those who died and injured in Wazirabad incident.

Abbasi said that the element of intolerance and violence in politics was dangerous, but unfortunately, after 2013, the country"s politics has been polluted. He added that the narrative of hatred promoted by the PTI had defamed all the institutions of the country.

"Whatever happens, Imran Khan's finger towards the army, if Imran thinks that he will gain popularity by targeting the army, it is his foolishness, he added. Hanif said the nation would not accept any imported revolution, saying that agenda of Pakistan's enemies would not be allowed to be imposed in the country.

All institutions, he said, were guarantors of national integrity and any attempt to undermine them would be thwarted.

Abbasi added that the nation has rejected the politics of anarchy and violent behavior and the government would not tolerate those elements who wanted bloodshed in the country.

PML N, under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, was making all-out efforts to resettle all those people who had been affected by the recent floods across the country, he added.