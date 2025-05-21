Open Menu

Abbasi Condemns Terrorist On School Bus In Khuzdar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi Wednesday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on a school bus in khuzdar that resulted in the tragic loss of innocent children's lives.

In a statement, the minister expressed profound grief over the incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He described the attack as “deeply tragic, inhumane and an unforgivable crime against humanity.”

The minister said that Indian-backed terrorist elements of orchestrating the attack, saying, “India-supported terrorists pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability. They will be dealt with decisively and eliminated without mercy.”

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to swift and uncompromising action against all those involved, promising justice for the victims and their families.

