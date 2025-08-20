Open Menu

Abbasi Condoles With Absar Alam On Mother's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Abbasi condoles with Absar Alam on mother's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of senior journalist Absar Alam.

In his condolence message issued here on Wednesday, he prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His infinite mercy upon the departed soul and grant her a place in Jannah.

He also prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with courage.

Abbasi expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with Absar Alam and his family, saying, “We equally share in their grief. May Allah grant the departed soul forgiveness, elevate her ranks in the hereafter, and bless the family with peace and patience.”

