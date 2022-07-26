UrduPoint.com

Abbasi Demands Dam Be Built On Sutlej River

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Divisional President Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and former advisor to Governor Punjab, Nawabzadi Saira Abbasi emphasized the need to construct dam on Sutlej river to store flash flood water.

In a press release issued here, she said that India used to release water into Sutlej river when its part of Sutlej river received flash flood due to heavy rains.

She said that over two lakh cusec water of flash flood could be stored in Pakistan part of Sutlej river if dam was constructed on it. She urged the authorites concerned to take steps to build a dam on Sutlej river.

She said that earlier a plan was designed to construct a lake on Sutlej river to store rainwater, adding that but it could not be implemented in letter and spirit. She hoped that the current national government would take measures to ensure constructing dam on Sutlej river.

