Abbasi Demands Stern Action Against Shaukat Tarin, Asad Qaiser

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday demanded stern action against former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for attempting to scuttle deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and violating the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speaking on a Point of Order in a Joint Sitting of the Parliament, the minister urged National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to take action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for hatching conspiracies against the country.

He said due to nearing four years (mis)rule of PTI, the people were suffering a price hike and the whole nation was expecting action against the responsible persons.

