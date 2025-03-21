Abbasi Directs To Expand, Modernize Railway Hospitals
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Friday directed authorities to enhance the capacity of railway hospitals, upgrade their infrastructure, and explore public-private partnerships to improve service quality and management.
Chairing a high-level meeting to review the performance of Pakistan Railway Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS) and the General Manager Welfare and Special Initiatives (GM W&SI), the minister emphasized that providing better healthcare facilities is a fundamental right of railway employees.
The meeting focused on assessing operational efficiency, development plans, and future strategies for both institutions.
The officials briefed the minister on the current state of healthcare services within Pakistan Railways, highlighting that eight railway hospitals and 44 dispensaries are operational across the country.
Over the past year, nearly 240,194 patients have benefited from these facilities, which offer essential diagnostic services such as laboratory tests, X-rays,and ultrasounds.
The review also covered the educational institutions under GMW&SI, which manage 14 schools and one college within railway colonies.
The minister underscored the importance of improving teaching standards to ensure students receive quality education and can compete at the national level.
PRACS, a key consultancy body of Pakistan Railways, was also evaluated during the meeting.
While acknowledging its contributions, Hanif Abbasi stressed the need for modernization, cost efficiency, greater transparency, and the establishment of clear, measurable targets.
He announced that a comprehensive performance review of PRACS would be conducted in June 2025 to assess its progress on these objectives.
Reaffirming his commitment to institutional efficiency, the minister called for tangible improvements in the coming months.
He urged PRACS and GMW&SI to deliver measurable results that align with Pakistan Railways' long-term vision.
The meeting was attended by the Chairman of Pakistan Railways, members of the board of Directors and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbasi directs to expand, modernize railway hospitals5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 51,300 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
Kill5 minutes ago
-
Railways boost security measures for trains operating from Balochistan: Bilal Kayani5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch revolutionary Digital Youth Hub for employment & education opportunities25 minutes ago
-
23 netted over several violations35 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr35 minutes ago
-
Two held for kite flying and selling35 minutes ago
-
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO38 minutes ago
-
Agriculture department issues recommendations for better wheat care45 minutes ago
-
DC highlights critical challenges facing the nation55 minutes ago
-
Minor boy’s tortured body found in DI Khan55 minutes ago