Abbasi expresses grief over flood, helicopter tragedy; says nation stands with KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) General Secretary and former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in recent torrential rains and flash floods in various districts of KP including Buner, Shangla, Swat, Bajaur, Lower Dir and Mansehra.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he remarked that the grief of the bereaved families is not theirs alone but a tragedy felt by the entire nation.

Extending heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives, Abbasi prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He also expressed sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash involving relief team members, saying that this too had become a source of national grief.

He said that the people of KP were passing through a difficult time as rains and floods had affected thousands of families, but the entire nation stood with them in this hour of trial.

He added that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the situation to ensure timely relief and assistance for the flood victims.