Open Menu

Abbasi Expresses Grief Over Flood, Helicopter Tragedy; Says Nation Stands With KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Abbasi expresses grief over flood, helicopter tragedy; says nation stands with KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) General Secretary and former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in recent torrential rains and flash floods in various districts of KP including Buner, Shangla, Swat, Bajaur, Lower Dir and Mansehra.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he remarked that the grief of the bereaved families is not theirs alone but a tragedy felt by the entire nation.

Extending heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives, Abbasi prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He also expressed sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash involving relief team members, saying that this too had become a source of national grief.

He said that the people of KP were passing through a difficult time as rains and floods had affected thousands of families, but the entire nation stood with them in this hour of trial.

He added that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the situation to ensure timely relief and assistance for the flood victims.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

9 hours ago
 Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

13 hours ago
 UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution ..

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty

13 hours ago
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

14 hours ago
 UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

14 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

15 hours ago
 Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League ..

Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..

15 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

16 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan