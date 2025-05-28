Open Menu

Abbasi Felicitates Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the 27th anniversary of the country’s historic entry into the ranks of nuclear powers.

In a statement, he paid tribute to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his courageous leadership in 1998. “On this day, Pakistan became the first Muslim nuclear power by successfully conducting six nuclear tests in response to India’s five, under the bold leadership of Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

He highlighted that the tests were carried out in the rugged mountains of Chagai, Balochistan, despite immense economic pressure, global sanctions, threats and enticing offers to deter Pakistan from responding.

“This month also reminds us of the unjust war imposed by India, in which the entire nation once again stood shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces. Our military’s bravery turned the tide and India had to face defeat, while Pakistan emerged victorious by the grace of Almighty Allah,” he added.

He emphasized the pride all Pakistanis should feel in their armed forces and security institutions, saying, “The nation salutes all those who played a historic role in making Pakistan’s defense invincible.”

Hanif Abbasi reaffirmed national unity and resolve, honoring the legacy of those who strengthened Pakistan’s strategic capabilities and celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer as a symbol of resilience and sovereignty.

