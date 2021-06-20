UrduPoint.com
Abbasi Inaugurates 4WD Ambulances For Tehsil Kahuta

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Abbasi inaugurates 4WD Ambulances for Tehsil Kahuta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer handed over Symbolic Key of two 4WD Emergency Ambulances to Member National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Khan to ensure the provision of timely emergency services to the residents of Tehsil Kahuta, Rawalpindi.

MNA Sadaqat Abbasi formally inaugurated two 4WD Ambulances by start driving of new ambulances provided to Rescue Service Kahuta to facilitate helpless victims of accidents, emergencies, and disasters.

DG Rescue also briefed him about specialized lifesaving equipment installed in emergency ambulances. MPA Raja Sagheer Ahmad, DG Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer, Senior Officers from Rescue Headquarters Regional and District Emergency Officers Rawapindi Dr Abdul Rahmen and Ali Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Kahuta and a large number of rescuers and residents of Kahuta attended the ceremony.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, MNA Sadaqat Abbasi said that Rescue Service is the only organization where we can proud on it. This Lifesaving Service is our pride and ray of hope for the public. The Services of Rescuers are appreciable across Punjab. Rescue 1122 always available in case of emergencies and disasters whether it's flood, fire incidents, building collapse, bomb blast, or coronavirus.

This organization always found timely responding to emergencies and helping the helpless victims of accident emergencies or disasters.

MNA Sadaqat Abbasi appreciated the efforts of Founder Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer and his team for the milestone achievement of becoming the First United Nations INSARAG certified Search and Rescue Team in South Asia. He congratulated the citizens of Khahuta for two new 4WD Ambulances that were specially designed for hilly terrain. He also took commitment from the community to register themselves as Rescue Scouts, get online training and then learn lifesaving skills at Rescue Station Kahuta to become a member of Rescue Cadet Corps.

"Those who can volunteer, they can be part of Community Emergency Response Teams of Rescue 1122 for assisting Rescue Service in management of emergencies and safety promotion."Earlier DG Rescue Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed that Rescue Service has rescued over 9.4 million, saved losses over Rs 500 billion due to timely response and professional management of over 165,000 fire incidents, and has become the first United Nations INSARAG Classified Team in South Asia.

DG Rescue further said now it is the time to bring change through community mobilization for safer communities. Besides, over one million Rescue Scouts have been trained across Punjab and provided services in shifting of patients, hospitals, disinfection, and burials.

