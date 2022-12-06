Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Former Senator and Convener of Larkana Awami Ittehad Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi, on Monday, inaugurated 43rd two-day annual free eye camp, organized by Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Larkana here at Government High school Waleed.

Dr.

Safdar Ali Abbasi, Barrister Kazim Ali Abbasi, Owais Ali Abbasi, Dr. Akhtar Ali Abbasi and others also visited the camp.

Talking on the occasion Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi said, "It is our duty to serve the poor and to get their problems solved. The series of free eye camps will continue in the future as well".

On the first day of the camp, some 250 patients were operated and 800 were checked.