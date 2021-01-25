UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbasi-Kalhora To Set Up Free Eye Camp From Feb 8

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Abbasi-Kalhora to set up free eye camp from Feb 8

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Sindh, Larkana in collaboration with the Society for the Prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi will organize two days free eye camp from February 8 to February 9 in Government Boys High school, Waleed, Larkana city.

A team of doctors of Karachi along-with paramedics of Society for the prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi will perform free surgical operations and eye treatments, besides free distributing of Lenses and medicines among the deserving and needy patients.

Youth Abbasi-Kalhora Social Welfare Association Larkana district and Al-Abbas Scouts Open Group Larkana have extended their cooperation in organizing the eye camp at Government Boys High School, Waleed, Larkana city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Cure Larkana February From Government

Recent Stories

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

8 seconds ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

30 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

1 hour ago

Dar Al Ber spends over AED4 million on projects fo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.