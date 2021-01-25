Abbasi-Kalhora to set up free eye camp from Feb 8

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Sindh, Larkana in collaboration with the Society for the Prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi will organize two days free eye camp from February 8 to February 9 in Government Boys High school, Waleed, Larkana city.

A team of doctors of Karachi along-with paramedics of Society for the prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi will perform free surgical operations and eye treatments, besides free distributing of Lenses and medicines among the deserving and needy patients.

Youth Abbasi-Kalhora Social Welfare Association Larkana district and Al-Abbas Scouts Open Group Larkana have extended their cooperation in organizing the eye camp at Government Boys High School, Waleed, Larkana city.