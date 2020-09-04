UrduPoint.com
Abbasi Lauds Initiative Of UNFPA In Healthcare Services

Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:43 PM

AJK Minister for Population, TEVTA & Information Technology Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi Friday lauded the initiatives of UNFPA Pakistan and Jhpiego Pakistan regarding capacity building of Healthcare service providers in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) : AJK Minister for Population, TEVTA & Information Technology Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi Friday lauded the initiatives of UNFPA Pakistan and Jhpiego Pakistan regarding capacity building of Healthcare service providers in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He was also chairing the final session of the two-day grand capacity building workshop titled "RISK COMMUNICATION AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT", concluding at the AJK State's Capital City M'abad on Friday.

UNFPA Pakistan supported the 2-day capacity building training sessions that were executed by @Jhpiego Pakistan.

The minister expressed his hope that the conference will not only enable the service providers to act swiftly and pragmatically during any emergency or pandemic rather service delivery will also be enhanced in the State of AJK, he added.

The participants/service providers expressed their views, saying, they had learnt the missing links which were essential in emergency management.

"The training workshop strongly recommended for ensuring joint vibrant role of Health, Population Welfare Services providers for result-oriented planning in Azad Jammu Kashmir" said Secretary Population Welfare of AJK Govt. Raja Muhammad Razaq while talking to APP Friday evening.

