Abbasi meets German ambassador to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi held a significant meeting on Monday with German Ambassador to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, focusing on enhancing diplomatic, economic, and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting focused particularly on the modernization and upgradation of Pakistan’s railway system to align it with the latest international standards and technologies.

Minister Abbasi expressed Pakistan’s commitment to benefiting from Germany’s extensive experience and technical expertise, emphasizing the goal of equipping Pakistan Railways with both improved infrastructure and cutting-edge facilities.

This, he noted, would enable the provision of safe, fast, and high-quality travel services for the public.

During the meeting, both sides discussed opportunities for technological exchange, infrastructure development, and industrial collaboration in the railway sector.

They also explored the potential for future joint ventures and agreed on the importance of elevating Pakistan-Germany relations to new heights for the mutual benefit of their economies and people.

Minister Abbasi invited Ambassador Grannas to visit the historic Golra Railway Station Museum, a significant initiative aimed at preserving and promoting Pakistan’s railway heritage.

The Ambassador warmly welcomed the invitation and reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to continued cooperation in this area, expressing optimism for more collaborative ventures in the future.

This meeting marks a positive step forward in enhancing economic, industrial, cultural, and technological cooperation between the two nations. It is expected to play a key role in improving Pakistan Railways and strengthening Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations.