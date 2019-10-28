UrduPoint.com
Abbasi, Miftah's Judicial Remand Extended Till Nov 19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:19 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of three accused including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail till November 19, in LNG import agreement investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of three accused including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail till November 19, in LNG import agreement investigation.

The court also allowed the three accused to meet inside the court room for legal consultation.

Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Imran Sheykh were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of their judicial remand time.

During outset of the hearing, the former prime minister moved two separate applications seeking his medical treatment from the hospital of his consent and online broadcasting of trial proceeding against him.

Abbasi also produced his medical report to the judge in which the medical board had advised to shift the accused to hospital.

He said he wanted to go through the surgery and if he got delay his health condition could deteriorate.

He pleaded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was conducting investigation since one and half year and it could not so far prepare a reference against him.

The court proceeding should be telecast live on media so that people could see it, he said.

Miftah Ismail said the people who had been serving the nation were behind the bars without any charge.

His lawyer said no one could be kept in jail without any reason.

Accused Sheykh Imranul Haq said they were not allowed to meet each other in jail despite of court orders.

He prayed the court to serve show-cause notice to jail superintendent. The court, however, allowed the three accused to meet inside the court room.

It may be mentioned here that the medical report of Abbasi stated that the former prime minster suffering from the problems of 'harnia' and bladder. He was required to undergo surgery process, it further said and advised to shift the accused hospital.

