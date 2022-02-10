UrduPoint.com

Abbasi Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Pak Army

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Abbasi pays tribute to martyrs of Pak Army

Chairman, Bahawalpur Province Alliance, Sahibzada Farrukh Abbasi on Thursday has paid rich tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Army and Kashmir who were martyred during a struggle for a great cause

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman, Bahawalpur Province Alliance, Sahibzada Farrukh Abbasi on Thursday has paid rich tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Army and Kashmir who were martyred during a struggle for a great cause.

A ceremony was held here to pay rich tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Army and Kashmir.

It was addressed by Sahibzada Farrukh Abbasi, Naeem Alam Khan Abbasi, Bishop Naeem Eissa and others.

Sahibzada Abbasi said that Pakistan Army had played a remarkable role in war against terrorism.

The other leaders also paid rich tribute and remembered struggle of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) against India.

They urged the United Nations to play its due role to ensure freedom of Kashmiris from India.

