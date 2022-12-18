HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday praised the successful organization of the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) worker's convention in Abbottabad and said that it was possible just by the efforts of its workers and the propaganda of opponents has failed as there was no differences in our party.

Talking to media persons here, he said that PML-N will lead the country in the coming days and people have identified the faces who destroyed the country from all aspects, we are also organizing our party at the village council level before the general elections.

Criticizing Imran Khan, he said that the nation has come to know the conspiracies of the PTI leader and the damages done by him with the economy of the country, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-N is the name of thought and ideology, the workers who stand with the party during the most difficult time are the asset of the party.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that no political party can succeed without dedicated workers, the district leadership of PML-N has always respected the sentiments of the workers and listened to their criticism.