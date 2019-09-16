UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbasi Released On Parole To Attend Uncle's Funeral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:52 PM

Abbasi released on parole to attend uncle's funeral

An accountability court (AC) on Monday conditionally allowed the release of fromer prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on parole to attend the funeral of his paternal uncle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :An accountability court (AC) on Monday conditionally allowed the release of fromer prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on parole to attend the funeral of his paternal uncle.

The court observed that the ational Accountability Bureau (NAB) director general could give permission to the accused to attend the funeral if the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi took responsibility of his foolproof security.

The two-page order written by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir stated that the court conditionally allowed the accused to attend the funeral of his paternal uncle. The district administrations also had to take the responsibility of NAB staff's security, it further added.

During the course of hearing, Abbasi's sister Saadia Abbasi had moved a petition seeking the court's permission for his brother to attend funeral prayer of his paternal uncle.

Judge Muhammad Bashir asked about the location of the funeral. To this, the court was informed that the funeral would be held in Murree, Abbasi's hometown.

However, the NAB prosecutor objected to the former prime minister's release.

It may be mentioned here that on September 12, the court had given the final extension in the physical remands of Abbasi and his co-accused Miftah Ismail.

The two Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders are accused of being involved in awarding a 15-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract against the rules when Abbasi was petroleum minister in the cabinet of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The case, which was closed by NAB in 2016, was reopened in 2018.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Murree Rawalpindi May September Gas 2016 2018 Prayer Muslim Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Imam batting on 111 in Balochistan’s 193-3

3 minutes ago

PTCL Partners with Irdeto to Provide Parental Cont ..

9 minutes ago

NAVTTC Board approves projects for uplift of skill ..

3 minutes ago

Tree plantation drive kicks off at ICCBS

3 minutes ago

Illegal Housing Schemes; Rawalpindi Development Au ..

3 minutes ago

6-day educational course for young surgeons begins ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.