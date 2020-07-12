UrduPoint.com
Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Providing Free COVID19 Testing Facility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital providing free COVID19 testing facility

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started providing free COVID-19 testing facility to patients.

Some 320 tests had been conducted since June 27, with results given to 287 patients on the next day while 33 were pending, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said in a meeting here at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Sunday, according to a press release.

and during visits to newly built wards for the coronavirus patients, said a statement on Sunday.

According to the test results, 27 percent (78) patients were tested positive and 73 percent (209) negative for the coronavirus, he said.

Dr Saif said in addition to the testing facility, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital would also provide free treatment to the patients infected with the coronavirus.

A designated section of the hospital building, he said, would be used on three floors of the Department of Pediatric, General Ward on the first floor, High Dependency Unit (HDU) on the second floor and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the third floor, he added.

The meeting discussed various aspects of care of coronavirus patients and continued the process of replacing the medical devices and beds received on the three floors of the allotted building.

Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman thanked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman for providing necessary medical equipment and special patient beds for the hospital, which would enable to provide better care to the patients.

He said serving the patients 24 hours a day was not an easy task but the spirit behind the service was great under which that work was being done by the doctors and paramedics. \932

