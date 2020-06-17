Abbasi Shaheed Lab to be ready by next week offering free testing service: Mayor

Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, Tuesday said laboratory at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital would be functional by next week where people would be tested free of charge

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar, Tuesday said laboratory at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital would be functional by next week where people would be tested free of charge.

Senior Director Medical Services, Dr Beerbal Gainani apprised the mayor that a ward for coronavirus patients is also being established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where 48 adults and 26 children could be admitted at a time.

Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar said National Disaster Management Authority would bear all expenses of the ward admonishment, said a news release.

The Mayor said laboratory at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital had been non-functional since long and now it would be equipped with modern technologies so that the people could be tested for COVID-19 as well.

He said people of Karachi are facing hardships as the hospitals are run short of space owing to huge number of coronavirus cases and the KMC's hospitals could be used in these circumstances. "There are space at KMC hospitals and corona ward could be established there," he added.

Wasim Akhtar was of the view that besides isolation ward, ICUs and HDU wards are also being established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Briefing the Mayor, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Beerbal Gainani said a team of Provincial Disaster Management Authority also visited Abbasi Shaheed Hospital along with Vice Principal, Karachi Medical and Dental College, Dr Khalid Ashrafi, Medical Superintendent Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr Nadeem Rajput, Professor of Medicines, Dr Aneela Altaf and Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam.

The team reviewed measures and decided to make the ward functional by next week and the provincial government would be asked to provide kits.

The Mayor was briefed that feasibility report has been sent to Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The hospital caters community needs of Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Federal B area, Karimabad, Sharifabad, Sakhi Hassan, Buffer Zone and other areas of three districts Central, East and West.

The Mayor was also informed that OPD of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has been opened with standard operating procedures and the patients as well as doctors and paramedics are asked strictly to follow the SOPs.

Wasim Akhtar directed Medical and Health Services Department to take every possible measure to serve the masses in these difficult times and treat people despite having limited resources.

He also paid tribute to the doctors and other paramedics who were combating at the front line.