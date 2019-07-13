Abbasi spend lavishly during his brief tenure, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spent lavishly during his brief tenure

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spent lavishly during his brief tenure.He made nine foreign trips in 2017, in which he spent 24 days abroad and took 109 people as delegation members with him.

"Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gives nothing to nation as he spent millions of rupees on foreign tours without any fear and justification" she stated this while taking to media persons on Saturday.Responding a question, she stated that courts are the appropriate forum to respond to the issues being faced by the leadership of PML-N, and not workers conventions.

She stated that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had utilized 111.74 million Dollars and done ten foreign tours.

He spent 111.74 million rupees of national exchequer.In 2018, former Prime Minister made 10 foreign trips for 26 days and took 105 people with him, costing 147.8 million to the national kitty.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spent 5.48 million rupees as tips to the people.Referring to situation in Sindh, she said the people of province have now realized that corruption is the main reason for the problems being faced by them.

Responding a question, he stated that PML-N parliamentarians are only trying to rejoice their leadership included Nawaz Sharif through negative tactics.Answering another question, she stated that former Federal minister Khawaja Asif done job of Iqama despite held important ministry. Investigation on this matter was going on, she added.