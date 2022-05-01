UrduPoint.com

Abbasi Terms Imran, Rashid Responsible For Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH) Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Abbasi terms Imran, Rashid responsible for Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH) incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Sunday said the heartbreaking incident of Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW) was planned at the behest of Imran Khan.

Talking to media here at his residence, he termed former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Rashid Shafique responsible for the tragic incident.

Abbasi said that no compromise would be made on the respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) while such violation of the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) had never happened before in history.

"People have seen the face of Sheikh Rashid who supported the arrogant people," he said and added the Prophet's Mosque was a place where it was forbidden to raise one's voice, but these people were so blind in their dirty politics that they had forgotten the sanctity of the Prophet's Mosque.

He said that cases should be registered against those who defiled and insulted the Masjid-e-Nabawi(SAW) place so that no one could dare to commit such mistake in future.

Abbasi held responsible the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid for trying to spread anarchy in the country and said "We respect all the institutions and know-how to protect the institutions."He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif worked day and night to bring down the inflation rate caused by Imran Khan's incompetence, adding, the load shedding was also due to the previous government's mismanagement which would be overcome soon.

"I am grateful to the PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for showing confidence and appointing me a special assistant to the PM. It is a great honour for a worker," he added.

