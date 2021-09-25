Abbasi to pay attention on quality education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Director, Education, Sukkur, Prof Ghulam Sarwar Abbasi, on Friday presided over a meeting with officers of the education department Sukkur at his office

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Director, Education, Sukkur, Prof Ghulam Sarwar Abbasi, on Friday presided over a meeting with officers of the education department Sukkur at his office.

The Regional Director stressed the need to pay full attention towards quality education in the region.

He said that the tactics of impersonation, copy culture, leakage of papers, use of mobile cells, photo copies and other acts be curbed strictly.

He said that there is lack of quality education in some of remote areas and teachers, parents, students and the society should jointly make efforts for standard of education.

He said that children are asset of any nation and intelligent students are bright future of the country. He said that if one mother was literate, she could teach the generations that is why they had to enhance the literacy among the girls.