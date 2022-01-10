Abbasi to take action against responsible of Murree Incident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MNA, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Monday assured that the government would take stringent action against all those departments which found guilty in Murree painful incident.

Under a new traffic management system, he said that a connection road to Murree would be further improved on priority basis.

Talking to a private news channel, Abbasi informed that a probe committee, supervised by the additional chief secretary from Punjab Home Department, would soon submit a detail report in this regard.

He said that "indiscriminate action" would be taken against those found negligent in their duties.

He expressed sorrow over the deaths of people who stuck in the heavy snow.

He said that tourists who had been stranded in cars were rescued and shifted to rest houses and hotels.

"Vehicles and tourists exceeding the specified limit would not be allowed to enter Murree in future", he added.

"I never saw such a huge snowstorm in last fifteen years, he said, adding, a record breaking snowfall in Murree had occurred after decades".

He also urged the media to create awareness among the people about weather in Murree.