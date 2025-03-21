Abbasi vows to make Railways 'game changer' for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Friday vowed to make Railways "game changer" for Pakistan.

All out measures are being taken to bring improvement in the Railway sector to facilitate the travellers, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about financial issues in railways, he said, there is a heavy burden of pensioners' payment and if the government takes responsibility for pensioners then Railway would be a profitable sector within three years.

To a question about rising terrorism incidents in different parts, Abbasi attributed the resurgence to the weak policies of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He emphasized the government's determination to eradicate terrorism with national unity and support.

Pakistan Armed Forces are sacrificing their lives in combating terrorism, he said.

He further said that Pakistan security institutions and Armed forces had achieved tremendous success in fighting war on terrorism. He made it clear that facilitators of terrorist groups would be dealt with iron hands.

Commenting on political role of PTI, he said that PTI is playing different tactics to regain power and avoiding to discuss public interest matters.